Helping Dad to walk: Engineer joins deep-tech 'big brains' to follow a dream

Jane Phare
By
Senior journalist, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Tucked away in Auckland’s Parnell are some of New Zealand’s biggest scientific and engineering brains, turning the seemingly impossible into a reality. Jane Phare visits the deep-tech world of Future House.

Auckland engineer Anvil Banez

