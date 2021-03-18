'It is unsustainable, it lacks resilience': Tourism Minister says old tourism model must go

Tourism-centric towns like Queenstown will have Government help to diversify its economy, Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says. Photo / 123rf

Derek Cheng is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash is promising targeted support for struggling tourism businesses but with a warning - the old model is unsustainable and has to go.

In a speech this morning in Queenstown, Nash didn't unveil any details of what that support will be, but said it will likely target specific regions - the West Coast of the South Island, Queenstown, Fiordland, Aoraki Mt Cook, Kaikōura.

He said a transtasman travel bubble, which would ease some of the economic pain in tourism areas, was likely to open this year, while the borders to the rest of the world would likely reopen in 2022.

But when the tap turned back on for international visitors, a new tourism model was needed.

"It can't go back to how it was. It is unsustainable, it lacks resilience ... The world has been changed by Covid-19, and so we must change with it," Nash said.

"In a number of places, the industry was beginning to erode its social licence to operate, and therefore lose the community's support for continued growth of the sort we were seeing.

"Perhaps we had also passed the tipping point, in some key iconic spots, of not delivering on our global brand of '100% Pure'."

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says the old tourism model is unsustainable and we can't go back to how things were pre-Covid. Photo / George Novak

Queenstown in particular had struggled to keep control of issues that mass tourism had brought such as traffic congestion, accommodation prices, road accidents and staff shortages.

"The November 2019 'Mood of the Nation' research done for the tourism industry found that 78 per cent of residents here were more likely to think there was too much pressure from international visitors," Nash said.

Research for Tourism NZ showed that New Zealand faced a revenue gap of $12.9 billion a year without international visitors.

Domestic tourism spend was up 24 per cent to $1.17b in January of this year compared to January 2020, but total visitor spend fell 11 per cent overall.

The Government has already put $400 million towards tourism recovery, which included $299m in cash grants and loans for 130 businesses and $20.2m for New Zealand's 31 Regional Tourism Organisations.

Nash promised more help was coming, but ruled out regional wage subsidies or Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme grants or loans.

The help would target the regions most heavily reliant on international tourism, he said.

"This may require steps to make it easier to hibernate or suspend a company, and then provide support when they are ready to start up again.

"We also want to help regional leaders to diversify their local economies. Regions overly reliant on international tourism should have a range of alternatives because we don't want to be in this situation again."

The Government will also support tourism workers into conservation or infrastructure jobs, he added.

"We won't leave our worst affected communities behind."

He repeated aspects of the vision he outlined at the end of last year including an overhaul of freedom camping, changes to the international visitor levy to ease the financial burden on the local communities they visit, and partnerships with business, workers and Māori focused on productivity and sustainability.

The number of walkers in the Tongariro Alpine Crossing has exploded over the years. Photo / Mike Scott

Earlier this week, National Party leader Judith Collins said that the death of Queenstown would be on the Prime Minister's hands if Jacinda Ardern didn't open a quarantine-free transtasman bubble.

Cabinet is expected to consider a starting date for the bubble on Monday, but Ardern said yesterday that she didn't want to give a timeline until a date was firmed up.

A protest was planned to greet Nash in Queenstown this morning, but it was scrapped after news articles appeared saying that Cabinet would consider the transtasman bubble on Monday.