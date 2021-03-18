Website of the Year
Premium
Business

Tough sell: How Commercial Bay is faring almost a year on after opening

15 minutes to read
Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Retailers and hospitality operators in downtown Auckland's new Commercial Bay shopping centre are facing a trading reality very different from what was originally pitched to them.

The $1 billion precinct has never known trading in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.