Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Covid 19 continues to bite Sanford's seafood earnings as mid-year results echo earlier guidance

3 minutes to read
Sanford says trading headwinds continue for greenshell mussel exports. Photo / File

Sanford says trading headwinds continue for greenshell mussel exports. Photo / File

By:

Herald business writer

The coronavirus pandemic continues to challenge the performance of seafood business Sanford, which has reported a mid-year 15 per cent fall in net profit after tax and falls in revenue and operating earnings.

Net profit

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.