Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Couple say MIQ vouchers wrongly cancelled in crackdown - but MBIE is ghosting them

5 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a plan to start re-opening the borders, starting with a trial this year of home isolation or shorter MIQ stays for selected travellers

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a plan to start re-opening the borders, starting with a trial this year of home isolation or shorter MIQ stays for selected travellers

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

A Kiwi couple who want to return to New Zealand say they finally managed to secure MIQ vouchers - only for MBIE to wrongly cancel them in its crackdown against logon-sharing.

The couple - who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.