Wānaka McDonald’s: Council to weigh pros and cons in new restaurant row

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Local beef: Signs of protest and support for McDonald's application to build a restaurant in Wānaka. Photo / File

By RNZ

  • 366 submissions were made about a McDonald’s restaurant opening in Wānaka.
  • 339 were opposed to the proposal and 21 supported it.
  • More than 100 people are expected to speak at the hearing, which is set to take three days.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is set to hear submissions from members of the public on Monday about a McDonald’s restaurant opening in Wānaka.

The council is considering whether to grant consent to open a restaurant at the Wānaka-Luggate Highway, including a drive-through operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Public submissions were sought, and of the 366 made, 339 were opposed, 21 in support and six wanted changes to the plan.

Wao Aotearoa Charitable Trust strongly opposed the idea and had concerns about the visual and aesthetic impact on the town.

“The proposed site is highly visible at the entrance of Wānaka and is adjacent to significant landscape features such as Mount Iron,” its submission said.

“The development will have a substantial adverse impact on the visual and aesthetic values of this sensitive location.

“The proposed mitigation measures, including planting and mounding, are insufficient to address the impacts of the building, signage, lighting, and parking areas.

“This site does not align with the community’s objective to protect and enhance our natural landscapes.”

The trust also had concerns about waste management, with the submission saying Wānaka had shown leadership in the move to a zero-waste economy.

One woman, who lived about a kilometre from the proposed site, was for the restaurant being built - but with some conditions.

“Opening hours are restricted to 10pm on weeknights and 12pm on weekends,” her submission said.

“I am concerned by the potential for excessive traffic movements, unsafe driving and anti-social behaviour by McDonald’s customers speeding along Aubrey Road at night disturbing sleeping residents. Limiting opening hours would help reduce the impact.”

Councillors will hear from more than 100 people who made submissions, with the meeting expected to take about three days.

-RNZ

