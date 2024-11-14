The latest feature at the site is a replica of the Golden Arches – McDonald’s trademark yellow M – seemingly placed there by an anonymous poster to the Wanaka Whingers Facebook page. They claim to have many more.

Local beef; signs of protest and support for McDonald's application to build a restaurant in Wānaka.

Commenters on the page also reflect the division in the town.

“This whole thing is just petty, like honestly this is grown adults putting these signs up, you can have your opinion, but you don’t need to put it on a sign, come on people,” says one commenter.

“I know it may seem petty, but the anti-macs started the trailer signs war,” replies another.

“Upsize the trailer!” suggests another, without specifying which trailer.

“We need everyone’s point of view without being disrespectful! Otherwise ... it’s very entertaining,” concedes another.

“The ‘fries’ have it,” decides another.

The location for Wānaka’s proposed McDonald’s on the Wanaka-Luggate Highway. Photo / George Heard

More than 100 submitters are planning to speak at the four-day hearing, which will commence on November 25.

Overall, 366 submissions have been made to the council with only 21 in support of the proposal. Only four of those in support will be heard.

A petition against the opening of a McDonald’s in Wānaka has attracted just over 6000 signatures, almost a year after it was launched. It claims that the international food giant is responsible for extensive food waste and pollution – and that it doesn’t belong in Wānaka.

“Additionally, McDonald’s will take away business and staff from local businesses, directing profit out of Wānaka,” writes the petition’s creator, Sarah Morrison.

Queenstown Lakes District Council told the Herald in a statement that the signs were being investigated to “establish any potential breach of legislation within council’s jurisdiction”.

