An exclusive look at the products and deals Kiwis can expect from Costco coming soon to NZ. Video / NZ Herald

In just a few months, Costco will open its first-ever New Zealand store.

But the US wholesaler isn't entirely new to our side of the world, with 13 stores across Australia.

The New Zealand Herald Focus team took a look inside the Ipswich branch in Brisbane to get a sneak peek at what Kiwis can expect.

From tech to tyres, diamond rings and coffins.



Costco will be more than just a supermarket when it finally opens its West Auckland store to Kiwis.



In fact, the grocery section likely won't even be the first thing you see.



Homeware and technology were what first greeted us at the massive Brisbane store. It looked like a Briscoes on steroids.

There were massive aisles of fridges, washing machines and home appliances.

Homeware isles.

Then in the middle of coffee machines and iPhones was a jewellery cabinet and suddenly it felt like we were inside a Michael Hill store.

The range was impressive, with some rings selling for more than $19,800.

The clothing section came next - filled with brands like Puma, Fila, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger - before shelves of kids' toys and BBQs.

Finally, the food aisles and everything was just BIGGER.

Brie cheese at least three times the usual size for $13, 1.6kg buckets of hummus and giant bags of potato chips.

The fresh produce section is probably the most highly-anticipated by Kiwis amid our current fruit and vegetable prices.

For the past 12-month period, grocery food prices increased 7.6 per cent - fruit and vegetable prices rose 4.9 per cent alone, the largest contributor to the monthly rise.

Fresh produce at Costco.

While it was difficult to compare prices in Australian dollars and many of the fruit and vegetables locally imported, bulk buying was again the trend.

Some fruit such as apples were able to be bought individually, but most produce was sold in larger amounts in a bid to keep prices low.

The rest of the store had some surprising additions such as a tyre centre, optometrist and hearing aid centre.

And to help you follow the age-old advice of not shopping when you're hungry, every store has a food court offering pizza, burgers, drinks, sundaes and their classic hotdog combo which has famously stayed priced at under $2 since the 1980s.

While each Costco varies slightly, offering a mix of imported and locally sourced items tailored to its location, New Zealand's warehouse is set to have plenty on offer for Kiwis.

Memberships cost $60 a year and are available to purchase now.