Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Costco NZ opening: What makes new store globally unique

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
All prices will be revealed from next Wednesday when the store opens at 8am. Video / Carson Bluck

All prices will be revealed from next Wednesday when the store opens at 8am. Video / Carson Bluck

New Zealand's first Costco Wholesale will be globally unique, as well as an Australasia outlier.

Ahead of today's 8am opening, the Washington State-headquartered retailer which sells US$192 billion of goods annually showed last week how

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.