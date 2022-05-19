Cooking the Books podcast: What the Budget means for your back pocket

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the Government's announcements on tackling the rising cost of living, and whether it will make a difference for you. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Budget day is a big deal for, well, basically all of us.

The Government opens up its cheque book and decides who is getting what, with big ripple effects throughout the country and economy.

This year, they've clearly decided to take a shot at the cost of living.

There's a one-off payment of $350 for people earning under $70,000 a year, there are changes aimed at the price of fuel and public transport, the supermarkets are in for change, and even housing gets a tweak.

But is it enough? Let's dive into the details.

For this special bonus episode of the podcast I talked to Pattrick Smellie, managing editor of BusinessDesk.

