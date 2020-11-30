Cooking the Books podcast: The pros and cons of a tiny home

OPINION

With our housing market officially running way past hot and right into scalding territory, people are looking for creative solutions.

One that's getting renewed interest is tiny homes.

The appeal is clear, at least to me – a smart, efficient use of space, exactly as big as you need and no more, that you could build yourself if you want, and that you can move to different locations if you suddenly need a beach break.

But there are a couple of other things you need to consider too.

Housing is how a lot of New Zealanders build their wealth, but really, that wealth comes from the increasing value of the land underneath the house.

Tiny homes usually don't come with land. So you're going to need to make a different plan for how to take care of your money.

There's also the lifestyle factor of living tiny. Can you keep it up forever?

For the latest podcast I talked to Kyron Gosse, chairman of the New Zealand Tiny House Association.

