Corianne Holmes and partner Patrick Brunelle. Photo / supplied

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the couple who made a major lifestyle change in order to become mortgage-free. Hosted by Frances Cook.

If you needed to make a big lifestyle change, but only for five years and then you would achieve your financial goals - could you do it?

That's what one couple decided to do when they had the idea to build their own tiny home, live in it, and use it to work towards building a bigger house and becoming mortgage-free.

Along the way they learned how to build using salvaged materials, lived on a llama farm, and found a new career freedom where they didn't have to stay in a bad job simply because it was needed to pay the bills.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Corianne Holmes.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

