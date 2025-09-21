Fisk says there is a flow-on effect to everyday Kiwis from the industries where the majority of failures are occurring. “Retail, accommodation, hospitality, construction - consumers are often impacted directly by those sorts of businesses.”

He warns consumers to be wary, especially if they’re making a big purchase. “It comes down to how significant is this for you? So if you’re buying a toaster, you’re probably not going to worry too much about what your warranty rights are … but if it’s, if it’s something major, then care is needed”.

One of the industries to take particular care with is construction. “The construction industry is notorious for operating on very thin margins. So, when things go wrong, they can go very wrong. That’s why we see such a high statistic of construction companies.”

Fisk suggests, where possible, not paying for things before you receive them. “I’ll say to the builder, ‘I’ll pay you the deposit when you’ve delivered the timber and the steel to the property’, so I’ve got something if the builder falls over after they’ve delivered it. At least I’ve got something tangible for the money that I’ve paid over.”

While it isn’t always possible to tell if a company is heading for trouble, he suggests being wary of pushy sales tactics. “If there’s a lot of pressure being put on you to pay a deposit or to sign up for a contract, just slow it down and make some more inquiries, because that could be a warning.”

While Fisk’s work involves dealing with the fallout of businesses failing, he says it’s very meaningful work.

“We are walking into a situation where people have lost a lot of money sometimes, and our job is to try to get the best possible outcome for them. So, I find that incredibly rewarding.”

