Cooking the Books podcast: How to decide if a do-up is worth it

Getting the wrong place to renovate can quickly turn a dream into a nightmare. Photo / file

OPINION:

As first home buyers struggle to get a foot on the housing ladder, a suggestion you'll often hear is to buy a do-up.

Buying a rundown place for less money means you can use your own time and sweat to bring it up to standard, or at least, so the theory goes.

The problem is that many changes you'll need to make will still require money, and some of it is either too difficult to do yourself, or you're legally not allowed to because it's dangerous.

The wrong do-up could actually cost you more than a place that you buy that's already up to scratch.

That doesn't mean it's impossible though; certainly not.

It just means we need a little knowledge up our sleeves to help us work out which are the right do-ups.

For the latest podcast I talked to Jen Jones from Nine Yards Consulting.

