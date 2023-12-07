Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Contractors’ rights still unclear in National, Act coalition agreement

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
(From left): NZ First leader Winston Peters, National leader and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Act leader David Seymour signing coalition agreements - which are unclear in parts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

(From left): NZ First leader Winston Peters, National leader and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Act leader David Seymour signing coalition agreements - which are unclear in parts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The new Government’s attempt to give businesses certainty around the employment status of the contractors they use appears to have backfired.

Incorrect wording in the National/Act coalition agreement has created confusion around how far contractors,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business