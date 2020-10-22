Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Continuous Disclosure: IPO drought over, Rod Duke's latest purchase and the future of AMP Capital

7 minutes to read

My Food Bag founders Nadia Lim, Theresa Gattung and Cecilia Robinson. Photo / file

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

Fund managers are getting excited about the possibility of more initial public offers starting to line up for the New Zealand sharemarket.

Yesterday, a strong debut by medicinal cannabis company Rua Bioscience broke a one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.