Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Four young export companies get hand up from new bank support pilot project

By
5 mins to read
Off-Piste Provisions, which makes plant-based protein snacks, is one of four companies chosen by ASB. Photo / Mickey Ross

Off-Piste Provisions, which makes plant-based protein snacks, is one of four companies chosen by ASB. Photo / Mickey Ross

ASB has chosen the first four of up to 30 aspiring export companies it aims to help scale up for international growth.

The four companies to join ASB Access, a $20 million debt capital fund

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business