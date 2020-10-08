Website of the Year

Business

Continuous Disclosure: Death of the cinema? The surprise in store for Fletcher shareholders and the shortest directorship

Vista's share price has been dragged down after the new James Bond movie was the latest blockbuster to have a delay on its cinema release. Photo / AP

Tamsyn Parker
Cinema effect

The delayed roll-out of movies like the latest James Bond is putting pressure on cinema chains and shares in cinema software firm Vista are also feeling the effects.

Stephen Bennie, Castle Point fund

