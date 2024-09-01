Flight Coffee managing director Richard Corney argues consumers should be paying more for their cup of coffee, as hospitality offerings across the Wellington region and the country struggle to stay afloat.
Venues in Wellington are weighing up raising prices, potentially cutting hours, or even shutting up shop as costs rise.
Corney believes the current climate in hospitality is worse than it was during the pandemic. In an interview with NZME, he said “it’s very grim at the moment”, with the company 25% below its expectations in July.
He says if the price of a cup of coffee increased at the rate of operating costs, they should be charging $8 a cup.
The Hangar on Dixon St, Flight Coffee’s flagship store, raised its price of a regular dairy milk white coffee to $6.10, with a black coffee setting a customer back $5.60.