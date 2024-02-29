Voyager 2023 media awards
Consumer confidence up slightly but ANZ says retail still faces tough times

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Consumer confidence was up but many people surveyed were still wary of buying big-ticket items. Photo / Alex Burton

Consumer confidence in the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan survey rose in February with a lift in perceptions of future conditions.

But the lift did not necessarily mean good times were on the way back , ANZ economists said.

