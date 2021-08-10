Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Competition coming as British retail giant JD Sports readies first Auckland store

3 minutes to read
JD Sports store in Berlin, Germany. Photo / Supplied

JD Sports store in Berlin, Germany. Photo / Supplied

Rahul Bhattarai
By:

Rahul Bhattarai is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

British sports retailer JD Sports is on track to open its first New Zealand store on August 26, offering more competition in the local athleisure market.

"It's another competitor, albeit they operate in a slightly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.