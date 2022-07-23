Voyager 2021 media awards
Compass Homes franchisee builder's collapse leaves Invercargill bride and groom stranded

6 minutes to read
Louisa and David Booth had planned on marrying at their newly built dream Invercargill home. Instead the build was never started and the couple lost $150,000. Photo / Supplied

Ben Leahy
By
Ben Leahy

Reporter, NZ Herald

Invercargill bride and groom lose $144,000 and have their plans thrown into disarray by Compass Homes franchisee builder's collapse.

January should have been one of the most joyous moments of Louisa and David Booth's lives.

