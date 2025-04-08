Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Tourism

On the Up: Accor’s Duncan O’Rourke sees bright future for NZ hospitality

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Duncan O’Rouke CEO of Accor’s Premium, Midscale and Economy Division in the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. 27 March 2025 NZME photograph by Michael Craig

Duncan O’Rouke CEO of Accor’s Premium, Midscale and Economy Division in the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. 27 March 2025 NZME photograph by Michael Craig

  • International hotel chain Accor has development plans for 10-20 hotels in New Zealand in the next five years.
  • Two new hotels, TRIBE and JO&JOE, will open in Auckland this year.
  • Accor’s Duncan O’Rourke sees growth potential in NZ’s hospitality sector on the back of the NZICC.

Hotel chain Accor is poised to expand in New Zealand with development plans for 10-20 hotels over the next five years, something its regional boss says will have a significant effect on the hospitality industry.

The group has two hotels set to debut this year, including TRIBE on Auckland’s Fort

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tourism

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tourism