Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Tourism

Auckland hotels see $5m boost from SailGP, Luke Combs concerts

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

New Zealand's SailGP summer event helped boost Auckland's hotel industry. Photo / SailGP

New Zealand's SailGP summer event helped boost Auckland's hotel industry. Photo / SailGP

Auckland’s hotel industry got a much needed boost over the summer break with two big events leading the uptick, but the lack of locked-in events in future and the issue of room supply versus demand are a cause

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tourism

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tourism