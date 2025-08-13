Advertisement
NZ hotel occupancy lags pre-Covid levels, North-South gap widens

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald
6 mins to read

The Aotearoa Hotel Industry Conference and Exhibition brings together New Zealand’s leading hotel owners, operators, consultants and suppliers.

None of New Zealand’s major cities have higher hotel occupancy rates than they did pre-Covid, but the differences between the North and South Islands is beginning to grow.

That’s according to new data presented at the Aotearoa Hotel Industry Conference and Exhibition in Christchurch this week.

The event brings together

