Domestic tourism surges in Rotorua as Aucklanders return

By
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
Tourists photograph the Tourism Rotorua building. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua is experiencing a surge in domestic tourism, with new figures showing an increase in visitor numbers, spending and accommodation occupancy.

Local leaders say the boost reflects growing confidence in the city as a destination, following years of disruption from Covid-19 and emergency housing.

Figures via RotoruaNZ, the council-controlled tourism

