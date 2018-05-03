Wicked Campers has come under fire dozens of times in past years for painting offensive slogans on its vans. Photo / File

Wicked Campers has come under fire dozens of times in past years for painting offensive slogans on its vans. Photo / File

The advertising watchdog has upheld yet another complaint over a Wicked Campers slogan, slamming "Kill or be killed" for promoting "violent behaviour".

It appeared in Acartoon on a Wicked Camper van showed a woman holding a gun next to a skeleton. The complainant said the slogan promoted an irresponsible message, particularly in light of recent gun violence, and the Advertising Standards Authority upheld the complaint.

This was the 14th complaint against the company upheld since 2015.

The complaints board agreed the image of the gun, in combination with the slogan "Kill or be Killed", suggested violence and breached three rules in the Code of Ethics.