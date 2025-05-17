Clearly, few have been scared off by the price tags.

The stadium’s premium hospitality offerings range from $4737 (per person-per year) for suites to $2457 for premium reserve – a dedicated space in the stands with food and drink delivered.

Membership to Ōtautahi lounge starts from $4307 and the Field Club, a ground-level private section at the Hereford St end of the stadium, is priced at $3901.

The Platform offers members dedicated bowl seating with a private bar and terrace for an annual fee of $3611.

The biggest suite will hold 60 people. That would come with an annual cost of at least $284,220.

Christchurch’s new $683-million stadium Te Kaha/One New Zealand stadium is taking shape with the Mayor Phil Mauger very happy to see things progressing well. Photo / George Heard

It could be more – and it excludes some of the hottest tickets in town. All Blacks test matches, concerts and international rugby league and football matches are not included in the 13 guaranteed events.

There’s only one way to guarantee you’ll see every event and that’s as a member of the 1881 Club.

“The 1881 Club is the centre suite on level two. This exclusive private-member club, which will cater for 42 guests, is named after the year Lancaster Park opened and the exclusive club that ran at Lancaster Park under the same name,” Harvie-Teare previously told the Herald.

Just what that might include is still a mystery but Venues Ōtautahi is pitching for an All Blacks test next year and it would seem unlikely that it would miss out.

“We are in active discussions with New Zealand Rugby with regard to their teams in black playing at One New Zealand Stadium from 2026 and onwards. Venues Ōtautahi’s intention is to compete for test-quality rugby content for 2026 and 2027.”

Harvie-Teare said New Zealand Rugby will soon release its future programme “which will contain full match schedules for the next two years”.

Venues Ōtautahi’s own schedule won’t be released until it knows when the stadium will be completed. Officially, the completion date is April 2026. However, rumours are rife the stadium will be delivered well before then.

The stadium is a hive of building activity. Photo / George Heard

In what might be the strongest hint of that happening, the stadium’s corporate pricing includes seven Crusaders games (as well as four NPC, one NRL and one A-League match). That would require the stadium to be completed by round 1 of Super Rugby Pacific 2026, which is likely to be February 13.

A red and black Friday? Maybe. The opening act has long been slated as a local act – the Crusaders, not that Harvie-Teare is in a position to confirm that.

“Venues Ōtautahi are designing an opening series of events at One New Zealand Stadium that will traverse the first 90 days of opening. We want to make sure as many members of the community have the opportunity to experience their new venue,” said Harvie-Teare.

She said Venues Ōtautahi won’t be confirming its schedule “until later in the year”.

What she did confirm with the Herald is a “significant demand on all fronts from promoters, sporting entities, and businesses to utilise the venue”.

That’s hardly surprising given that Christchurch will soon have the shiniest toy in New Zealand entertainment. It’s not just about the roof, though that is clearly an attractive feature, but the location of the stadium is unrivalled in New Zealand. It will provide a special experience in hosting big events, simply because of the central piece of dirt it’s built on.

Workers take a break on the stadium which is well on track to be finished on time and within budget. Photo / George Heard

Other venues in New Zealand can’t compete.

Forsyth Barr – Dunedin: currently the only enclosed stadium in the country but it is a 26-minute walk from Dunedin’s hospitality hub, the Octagon. The southern city also has a shortage in hospitality and accommodation options.

Sky Stadium – Wellington: the bowl-shaped stadium has no roof and is exposed to Wellington’s wild weather. It’s a 34-minute walk from Courtney Place – the capital’s main hospitality precinct. Public transport is a plus, it’s a short walk to the train station and bus depot.

Eden Park – Auckland: New Zealand’s largest stadium has no roof (yet) and is an unlikely one-hour walk to the Viaduct’s bar and restaurants. More manageable is the three-minute walk to Kingsland train station and a 20-minute train ride to Britomart.

Go Media Mt Smart – Auckland: home of the Wahs, it has no roof and is even further out. A 2h 35m walk to the Viaduct or an 11-14-minute walk to Penrose train station. Then you’re facing a 40-minute train ride to Britomart.

Spark Arena – Auckland: Spark does have a roof, but no football pitch. Primarily a live music venue, it’s still a 20-minute walk to the Viaduct. Closer if you prefer the offerings around Tyler St.

One NZ Stadium – Christchurch: the new leader has a roof, it’s an easy 10-minute walk from Oxford Tce and the bars and restaurants in Christchurch‘s hospitality precinct. It’s also a six-minute walk from the bus exchange. You’ll be a two-minute walk from the nearest bars and restaurants – and a 10-minute walk from Cathedral Square and the cluster of central city hotels. Entertainment may never have been this convenient.

And so it should be, Christchurch has had 14 years and a virtual blank canvas to get this right. The central business district is growing in anticipation, with more than 2900 hotel rooms already and another 750 in “confirmed construction”.

Harvie-Teare said it is on track to provide a massive boost to the Canterbury economy.

“Less than 12 months out from opening, we are already seeing huge demand in hosting events at the stadium. We are forecasting a 42% increase in events at our venues rising to 550 events per year, including 27 major ticketed events across our venues. These events are expected to attract more than 900,000 visitors,” said Harvie-Teare.