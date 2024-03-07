Advertisement
Synlait delays first-half result, keeps market guessing

Synlait has delayed the release of its first-half result.

Debt-laden Synlait Milk has delayed the release of its first-half result by a few days but has left the market guessing as to why.

The company was to have announced its result for the six months to January 31 on March 25, but has shifted it out to April 2,

