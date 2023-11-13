He was responding to Herald questions about the immediate resignation last week of director Abby Foote, and Monday’s announcement that Fiona Mackenzie, a directorfor three years, would not seek re-election as an independent director at the company’s annual meeting on December 18.
McLeod told the Herald said the circumstances of the two directors’ announcements were “very different”.
“Abby Foote chose to resign with immediate effect. Fiona Mackenzie, while eligible for re-election at this year’s AGM has decided not to seek such re-election and will therefore end her tenure....at the conclusion of the AGM.”
Mackenzie was chair of Sanford’s audit, finance and risk committee and a member of the nominations committee.
“My responsibility as chair is to help govern [Sanford] in the interests of the company and shareholders as a whole.”
McLeod did not wish to comment on an earlier statement from Foote.
Foote told the Herald: “I am no longer aligned with the view of the majority of the board as to the best interests of the organisation in particular as it relates to actions by significant but minority shareholders which are making it increasingly difficult to govern the organisation in accordance with the expectations of the NZX Corporate Governance Code and my view as to good practice for listed companies.”
The Herald is approaching other shareholders. And Mackenzie, managing director of ANZ Funds Management, has been approached for comment.