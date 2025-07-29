“He built a brand from scratch and gave back to the country that he loved. May he rest in peace.”

Act leader David Seymour posted on Instagram a drawing Hill had given him and called him “a deeply kind and generous human being” who he was lucky to know.

“He started his entrepreneurial career in his 40s, proving it’s never too late to dream big. He achieved the sort of international success that takes boldness and determination and is a huge inspiration for many Kiwis.”

“He will not be forgotten. May he rest in peace.”

NZX chief executive Mark Peterson said the Michael Hill story was a Kiwi growth success story.

“Sir Michael was a clever and courageous businessman, respected both in New Zealand and abroad for his vision, marketing, generosity and personal touch. Kiwis wearing his jewellery is a wonderful legacy to a life well lived.”

Barkers director and former Bremworth chief executive Greg Smith called Hill on LinkedIn a “true pioneer who changed jewellery retailing forever”.

“He chased goals with a drive that was unmatched and a passion that was contagious. Sir Michael you touched the hearts and minds of all that met you. You will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace.”

Wine, Art & Wilderness Tours managing director Zane Kennedy said on LinkedIn he was grateful for the example Hill set.

“Over 30 years ago, as a newcomer working at R & R Sport, I came across a short story about him that left a lasting impression. Each morning, as he opened the door to his first store in Whangārei, Sir Michael would call out ‘Show-time!’.

“That simple gesture has stayed with me throughout my careers in both retail and tourism.”

Whangārei Boys’ High School also paid tribute to Hill on Facebook, with principal Alec Solomon counting him among its most distinguished alumni.

“Sir Michael attended Whangārei Boys’ High School from 1949 to 1954 and remained a lifelong supporter of the school and its values,” Solomon said.

“His legacy will continue to inspire generations of young men at Whangārei Boys’ High School to pursue excellence and make a meaningful impact.”

The Auckland Philharmonia also posted a tribute to LinkedIn, recognising the long association it had with Hill, most notably through the Michael Hill International Violin Competition.

“A champion of the international violin community, through establishment of this internationally recognised competition, he has inspired young violinists from both here and across the globe, and been a passionate and highly valued advocate for music and the arts.

“It was always lovely to see him in the concert hall with us when he was in Auckland, and his legacy will continue through the countless number of violinists that he has inspired through the competition, many of whom have gone on to highly successful solo careers.”

In a statement, the organisers of the Michael Hill International Violin Competition said Hill had inspired generations of international violinists.

“Michael dreamed of being a concert violinist in his youth, but his family steered him into the jewellery trade and he instead became a household name with Michael Hill stores across New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

“He was a true artist, with a keen eye for aesthetics and beauty and an uncompromising standard of excellence. A committed amateur violinist, he practiced solo Bach every day his schedule allowed – constantly striving for improvement, from which he derived enormous satisfaction."

The organisers said Hill’s enthusiasm for music was infectious.

“He taught us to dream big, set a long-term goal, and work very hard with imagination and open heartedness towards that goal every day.”

