Updated

Tributes pour in for Sir Michael Hill from politics, business and arts community

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

All 11 first prize winners from NZ's Michael Hill International Violin Competition contribute to this recording of Bach's Chaconne as a musical tribute to him. Video / Anne Rodda

Tributes and condolences from across the business, sporting and music communities have poured in for Sir Michael Hill, who died this morning aged 86.

The globally known jeweller opened his first store in Whangārei in 1979 at 40, after spending nearly two decades working in his uncle’s jewellery store.

The

