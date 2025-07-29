‘Get a real job’

“My parents and uncle demanded I give up this folly and get a real job,” Hill said.

Sir Michael Hill in 2019. Photo / Michael Craig

He took over the store’s newspaper and radio advertising and began to draw attention to the business with what became his signature style.

That knack for advertising came in very handy when Hill launched his own store.

“Hello, Michael Hill – jeweller,” his television advertisement would always begin – sparking imitation from viewers in living rooms across the nation.

Ambitiously, Hill aimed to open seven stores in his first seven years of business. By 1986, he’d opened eight.

The following year, he floated his company on the New Zealand Stock Exchange and drew enough capital to launch in Australia. The company now has more than 200 stores across New Zealand, Australia and Canada, according to its website.

With him through every step of the way has been his wife, Christine Hill. The pair had met at the family jewellery store.

Married in 1965, the couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They have a son, Mark Hill, and a daughter – Emma Hill. She has long been part of the family business and remains a director, having been executive chair from 2015-2021.

Emma Hill followed in her father's footsteps and was executive chair of the business from 2015-2021. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Emma Hill spoke to the Herald earlier this year about her role in the family business and her parents’ impact on her own career.

“I’ve always drawn great strength from Dad’s boundless enthusiasm and positive outlook to business, and from my mother’s incredibly pragmatic advice.”

Despite his overwhelming success, the bespectacled businessman also had his failures. In 1992, he launched his ill-fated footwear business, Michael Hill Shoes.

Hill bought out a small Christchurch chain of high-end Italian footwear and launched the previous owner, who stayed on, into the quite different world of mid-range, fast-turnover footwear.

In his autobiography, Hill analysed what went wrong.

“[It] turned out to be a series of colossal mistakes,” he wrote. He’d put the jewellery chain manager in charge of the shoe operation, meaning he couldn’t focus fully on either job. Nine shops opened across the country in quick succession, instead of concentrating on getting one region right first. Hill also confused his customers by naming the stores Michael Hill Shoes and putting them next to the jewellery stores.

Hill pulled the plug on the faltering sideline early in 1994.

Michael Hill, golfer

“Michael Hill, golfer” was a far more successful enterprise.

The Hills golf course in Arrowtown opened in 2007 but it had been in the works for several decades before that. Michael and Christine Hill “fell in love with the Arrowtown area” during a holiday in the 1980s. They then purchased farmland on McEntyre’s Hill to build their home. They continued to acquire the surrounding farmland over the following three decades. Michael Hill had a putting green built in his front garden and then expanded it with tees and bunkers to form several par-three holes.

Now The Hills has 18 holes and the championship course has hosted the New Zealand Golf Open and is among the most exclusive golf clubs in New Zealand. In typical Hill fashion, the course is utterly unique, featuring large-scale sculptures on many holes – some created by Hill’s son, Mark Hill, an acclaimed artist.

Sir John Key with Sir Michael Hill at the Hills Golf Course in Queenstown in 2010.

“The Farm”, an additional nine-hole course, opened in 2019 and winds its way close to the Hills’ family home.

Last year, the Hills entered a partnership with US private equity investor Ric Kayne and business partner Jim Rohrstaff, the duo behind Tara Iti and Te Arai Links near Mangawhai, to redevelop The Hills.

‘It took me 40 years and a house fire’

When Hill was knighted in 2010, he told the Herald it was “a great responsibility” and that people would look to him “as a role model”.

He offered one piece of advice – to “find a goal”. “It’s the most difficult thing to have. It took me 40 years and a house fire to do it,” Hill said.

“It makes an enormous difference. Once we start moving, everything starts to gravitate towards you. It’s like a surfer struggling to get a wave, then you push yourself a little and you’re moving.”

Hill will be remembered as a businessman who built a global brand from the ashes of his home and never lost aspiration.

“Here’s another thing I have learned in life: nothing is perfect. That’s what keeps you striving for more.”