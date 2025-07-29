Advertisement
Sir Michael Hill remembered – and the tragedy that sparked a business empire

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Sir Richard Michael Hill, founder of Michael Hill Jewellers, has died after a battle with cancer, aged 86.

Sir Michael Hill’s fame, fortune and rise as one of the country’s most successful entrepreneurs was born out of disaster.

“We went to the pictures one night and we came out and heard our home was on fire ... that night I lost everything, and I have the most

