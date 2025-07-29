Advertisement
Updated

Jeweller Sir Michael Hill dies aged 86

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Sir Richard Michael Hill, founder of Michael Hill Jewellers, has died after a battle with cancer, aged 86.

Hill stepped down from his role on the board of NZX-listed Michael Hill International to undergo cancer treatment in April.

In a statement, the company said Hill was “a celebrated jeweller, entrepreneur, philanthropist and committed father

