Sir Richard Michael Hill, founder of Michael Hill Jewellers, has died after a battle with cancer, aged 86.

Hill stepped down from his role on the board of NZX-listed Michael Hill International to undergo cancer treatment in April.

In a statement, the company said Hill was “a celebrated jeweller, entrepreneur, philanthropist and committed father and husband who, with his wife Lady Christine, founded and grew Michael Hill from its humble beginnings in Whangārei, New Zealand to a global retail jewellery brand that spans Australia, New Zealand and Canada”.

Michael Hill International chairman Rob Fyfe said Hill was much more than a jeweller.

“To every endeavour he pursued, Michael brought a deep sense of purpose, an enduring curiosity, open-mindedness and creativity that challenged all of us to embrace ever more lofty goals and be unconstrained in our thinking – a legacy that will continue to inspire us,” said Fyfe.