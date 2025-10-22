Advertisement
Torpedo7 owner on why it decided to move the retail brand back to online-only

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Torpedo7's owner has confirmed its physical retail model had not been delivering at a sustainable level. Photo / Dean Purcell

Torpedo7’s owner has shared more details behind its decision to take the brand fully online, with economic pressures and commercial strategies given as key reasons behind the move.

On Tuesday, Tahua Group announced it would be shutting down the remaining six physical locations for Torpedo7, transitioning them all to its

