Premium
Retailer Torpedo7 to return to online-only sales by early 2026

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Torpedo7 is to transition to online-only sales. Photo / Jaime Lyth

Torpedo7 is to return to being an online-only retailer by early next year, its owner says.

Tahua Group, which owns the licences for Starbucks, Burger King and Number One Shoes, bought Torpedo7 from The Warehouse Group in February 2024 for $1.

In March this year, it decided to close two

