Torpedo7 is to transition to online-only sales. Photo / Jaime Lyth

Torpedo7 is to return to being an online-only retailer by early next year, its owner says.

Tahua Group, which owns the licences for Starbucks, Burger King and Number One Shoes, bought Torpedo7 from The Warehouse Group in February 2024 for $1.

In March this year, it decided to close two Torpedo7 stores and convert 10 of the 16 remaining stores to a new retail offering called The Outlet.

Now, seven months later and 21 years since it first launched, Tahua Group managing director Roger Harper has confirmed it will transition all remaining Torpedo7 physical stores to The Outlet and move Torpedo7 to online-only by the end of February 2026.

“This is a decisive move – one that protects the business, grows our reach and sets us up for long-term success,” Harper said.