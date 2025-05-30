Advertisement
New retailer The Outlet set to take on The Warehouse, K-Mart

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Outlet is New Zealand's newest retailer, with doors officially opening across the country next week, including the Whangarei store seen here.

New Zealand’s newest retail entrant, The Outlet, is set to open its doors next week.

The Outlet is the outcome of Torpedo7’s sale for $1 by The Warehouse Group to Tahua Group last year.

Tahua Group, which also owns New Zealand’s Starbucks operation, Burger King, Number One Shoes, and the

Latest from Retail