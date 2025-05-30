“This has been a true team effort, and to finally see it all coming to life is both rewarding and energising. The transformation has been fast-paced and ambitious. It was only 12 weeks ago that we announced this change to our team,” Francis-Ziogas said.

“We have a fabulous team of people who have brought this new retail concept to life. In such a short time it’s taken a lot of passion, creativity, and collaboration. We are all really proud.”

A first inside look at The Outlet, which will sell items in several popular categories at 30-70% off the comparable value.

The Outlet will have a range of items for every type of shopper as a multi-category retailer, appearing to directly challenge the likes of The Warehouse and Kmart.

Product categories include apparel, footwear, adventure and outdoor gear, home and living, toys, health and beauty, as well as seasonal and gifting products all year round.

According to the brand, each store’s range is curated “to be a true treasure hunt”, with fresh deals added regularly and exclusive buys not available elsewhere.

As a sweetener for new customers, The Outlet will be giving away a total of $50,000 in cash prizes, with one customer set to walk away with $10,000 in cash. A further 400 customers will receive a $100 store voucher.

Tahua Partners managing director Roger Harper said that Kiwis are smart with their money, and they want trusted brands and real savings every day.

“The Outlet is designed to offer just that – exciting finds, premium product, and pricing that speaks for itself," Harper said.

The 10 stores opening on Tuesday next week include Whangārei, Mt Wellington, Botany, Hamilton, Tauranga, Napier, New Plymouth, Petone, Christchurch and Dunedin.

As part of its refresh of Torpedo7 into a new offering, the group permanently closed the Rotorua and Westgate stores.

At the time of the announcement, Tahua Group said the changes were part of a “forward-looking strategy to build a more resilient and sustainable business model”.

The company said The Outlet, combined with the remaining Torpedo7 stores, would strengthen the group’s online presence, ensuring a “seamless shopping experience” both in store and digitally.

For now, Francis-Ziogas can’t wait for customers to walk through the doors and see it for themselves.

“What’s most exciting is the potential we see in The Outlet, not just as a place to shop, but as a dynamic retail experience that will evolve and be able to offer our customers big brands and bigger deals every day."

The Outlet stores open on June 3.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.