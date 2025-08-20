Former Finance Minister Steven Joyce has been appointed to the board of Foodstuffs North Island. Photo / Mike Scott

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Former Finance Minister Steven Joyce has been appointed to the board of Foodstuffs North Island. Photo / Mike Scott

Former Finance Minister and recently appointed NZME chairman Steven Joyce has been appointed to Foodstuffs North Island’s board of directors.

Foodstuffs North Island (FSNI) said in a statement that Joyce brings decades of experience in business leadership, governance, infrastructure and public policy.

Joyce’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the co-operative with pressure from the coalition Government and the Commerce Commission currently weighing on the grocery sector.

Kiwis are also continuing to grapple with the cost of living, with food prices up 5% in the 12 months to July 2025.

FSNI chair Dean Waddell said Joyce’s experience would be invaluable as the co-operative looks ahead to the opportunities and challenges of a rapidly evolving grocery sector.