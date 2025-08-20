“Steven’s combination of commercial expertise, governance experience and understanding of New Zealand’s economic and infrastructure challenges will be a tremendous asset to our board,” Waddell said.
“He knows what it takes to lead through change and he shares our commitment to helping New Zealanders get more out of life.”
Waddell said the sector is operating in a newly regulated environment and FSNI has committed from the outset to making regulation work well for customers, suppliers and retailers alike.
“Steven’s deep experience in infrastructure, regulation, and large-scale business transformation will be a real asset as we deliver on that programme and position the co-op for the future, embracing new technologies, driving innovation and finding new ways to deliver even more value to New Zealanders in the years ahead.”
Before entering Parliament in 2008, Joyce built RadioWorks into one of New Zealand’s largest commercial radio networks.
During his 10 years in politics he served in several senior Cabinet roles, including Minister of Finance, Minister for Infrastructure, Minister for Science and Innovation, and Minister of Transport.
He was also recently appointed chair of NZME, which owns the New Zealand Herald and a raft of radio stations and regional newspapers.
