Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Steven Joyce appointed to Foodstuffs North Island company board

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Former Finance Minister Steven Joyce has been appointed to the board of Foodstuffs North Island. Photo / Mike Scott

Former Finance Minister Steven Joyce has been appointed to the board of Foodstuffs North Island. Photo / Mike Scott

Former Finance Minister and recently appointed NZME chairman Steven Joyce has been appointed to Foodstuffs North Island’s board of directors.

Foodstuffs North Island (FSNI) said in a statement that Joyce brings decades of experience in business leadership, governance, infrastructure and public policy.

Joyce’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save