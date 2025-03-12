Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Nicola Willis has the power to regulate supermarkets but will she? - Ernie Newman

By Ernie Newman
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis is in charge of regulating supermarkets. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis is in charge of regulating supermarkets. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Ernie Newman
Ernie Newman is a semi-retired consultant in Waikato, a former industry advocate in the telecommunications and grocery sectors, and a regular submitter to the Commerce Commission on competition issues.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Andrew Bayly resigned as Commerce Minister after an inappropriate incident with a staffer.
  • New Commerce Minister Scott Simpson has recused himself from supermarket competition due to a conflict of interest.
  • Finance Minister Nicola Willis is now in charge of regulating the supermarkets.

You could write a book about the drama around last month’s resignation of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly.

Just days after Finance Minister Nicola Willis surprised attendees at the University of Waikato’s annual Economics Forum by focusing her keynote address unequivocally

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail