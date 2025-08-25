Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Michael Hill result shows NZ sales lagging behind Australia and Canada

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sir Richard Michael Hill, founder of Michael Hill Jewellers, has died after a battle with cancer, aged 86.

Jewellery company Michael Hill International has reported flat revenue but a net profit of $2.1 million after last year’s loss.

And it has started the current financial year with sales up in Australia and Canada, but down in New Zealand.

The company in the year to June 29 had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save