Michael Hill appoints interim CEO after Daniel Bracken’s death

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Michael Hill International has announced who will serve as interim CEO following the death of Daniel Bracken. Photo / 123RF

Michael Hill International has announced who will serve as interim CEO following the death of Daniel Bracken. Photo / 123RF

Michael Hill has appointed an interim chief executive following the news last week of the sudden death of its chief executive and managing director Daniel Bracken.

Bracken, 57, died “as a result of an adverse reaction to medical treatment for an underlying medical condition”.

The company’s current chief financial and supply chain officer Andrew Lowe has been appointed to the position of interim chief executive effective immediately.

The board will be conducting a global search for a replacement chief executive, considering internal and external candidates.

Lowe joined Michael Hill’s executive team back in 2017 as its chief financial officer.

He has extensive experience in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, finance and supply chain leadership roles across a range of listed corporate groups with Australian and offshore operations.

Michael Hill chairman Rob Fyfe said: “Following Daniel’s passing, the board is confident in Andrew’s ability to steer the Michael Hill Group through this period of transition drawing on his extensive strategic, financial and operational experience as well as his enthusiasm and passion for the Michael Hill business and our people.”

“Andrew is well supported by a very experienced and highly effective executive leadership team, who are well equipped to deliver on our strategic priorities and execute the Group’s business plan.”

Alongside Lowe’s appointment, current director Claudia Batten has been promoted to the position of deputy chairwoman.

She has been on Michael Hill’s board since August 2024, formerly running the North American operations for New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).

Batten is also a director of Air New Zealand and Vista Group International, as well as the chairwoman of Serko.

Batten will provide support to Lowe throughout his interim tenure with additional support from Fyfe and Michael Hill’s chair of the audit and risk management committee Gary Smith.

Passionate leader

On Wednesday last week, Michael Hill announced the death of Bracken.

“The board, executive and all of the Michael Hill team express their deepest and sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”

“On behalf of the board, we thank Daniel for his outstanding leadership and dedication to the Michael Hill Group and our people over the past seven years.”

Bracken was described by the company as a “passionate retailer, an innovative and strategic thinker and an inspiring leader”, who transformed the business into what it is today.

On February 24, the company reported group revenue of A$360.2 million ($398.98m) for the half-year to December 29, down 0.7% compared with the previous corresponding period (A$362.7m).

Comparable earnings before interest and tax (ebit) fell to A$24.1m – at the upper end of previous guidance – compared with A$31.3m in the first half of 2023.

Statutory net profit after tax for the half year increased to A$16.9m, up from A$15.4m.

The group’s New Zealand stores posted a 7.4% fall in revenue to $60.5m for the half year and a decrease of 7.8% on a same-store sales basis.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business and retail.

Save

