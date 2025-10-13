Advertisement
Malabar Gold & Diamonds begins $75m New Zealand retail rollout with Auckland opening

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Shoppers queued out the door for the opening of Malabar Gold and Diamonds' first retail store, in Botany.

The world’s fifth-largest jewellery retailer is eyeing its second retail outlet in New Zealand after its first opening in Auckland was met with queues out the door.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ multimillion-dollar flagship outlet in Auckland’s Botany Town Centre opened on October 5. It will employ 22 staff and feature

