Principal Alec Solomon said the school was deeply saddened by the news.

“We are proud to count Sir Michael Hill among our most distinguished alumni. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of young men at Whangārei Boys’ High School to pursue excellence and make a meaningful impact.”

Last October, Hill was inducted into the prestigious Fideliter Fellowship, an honour awarded to old boys who have made an exceptional contribution to society and embodied the school’s values.

Michael Hill International revealed Hill’s first love had been music, and as a young man he dreamed of becoming a concert violinist.

“However, at just 17, he was told he had started too late to reach the pinnacle of his craft.

“Forced to reconsider his future, he entered the world of jewellery, joining his uncle’s family-owned store in Whangārei."

The turning point came in 1977 when a fire destroyed his newly built home.

In his biography Toughen Up: What I’ve Learned about Surviving Tough Times, Hill recalled saving only his violin and his wife’s jewellery from the blaze.

“Suddenly, something snapped. I realised I’d been working for my uncle for 23 years with no clear direction.”

Before the fire, he had described himself as “Mr Cautious” but the incident led him to set a bold new goal: to own his own jewellery business.

Two years later, in 1979 at 40 years old, Hill opened his first store in Whangārei.

What began as a job soon became a passion. He had a natural gift for storytelling, visual merchandising and customer connection. His approach – open, inviting stores, transparent pricing and emotional resonance – revolutionised jewellery retail.

From that single Northland store, Michael Hill Jewellers grew into an international brand with about 300 stores across New Zealand, Australia and Canada. He also ventured into shoes and perfume, won international awards for window displays and ran bold, unconventional campaigns.

Sir Michael Hill and Lady Christine Hill in 1988, outside their first shop in Cameron St, Whangārei. Photo / NZME

Northland Chamber of Commerce board member Tim Robinson personally met Hill in 2009 when he was inducted into the region’s Business Hall of Fame as the first member.

“It was a privilege to meet someone who had not only built a global brand but had never forgotten where he came from,” Robinson said.

“Michael Hill’s story is a Northland story – one of resilience, creativity, and vision."

Robinson said Hill was an unbelievable inspiration to an entire generation of business people.

“You know, he certainly put Whangārei on the map, not just nationally, but internationally.

“It’s still a badge of honour that we wear to this day, that, you know, he started his first store here, and it continues to trade to this day.

Sir Michael Hill was inducted as the first-ever recipient of NorthTec Council's inaugural Special Honour and Recognition award in 2007. He was made an Honorary Fellow of NorthTec. Photo / NorthTec

Sir Michael Hill and Lady Christine Hill had never been frightened about trying new things, Robinson said.

“They tried shoes for a while ... it wasn’t successful, but that was fine. They were certainly big enough and adult enough to admit that, yep, they got that one wrong and it was okay. They just simply moved on.”

Robinson said the couple’s approach had been to evolve and adapt.

“The company, to me, always speaks about that Japanese principle of Kaizen, which is continuous improvement.”

Hill’s connection to Northland remained strong throughout his life. He supported local arts and education and often spoke about the importance of giving back to the community that shaped him.

Knighted in 2010 for services to business and the arts, Hill also founded the Michael Hill International Violin Competition and created The Hills golf course in Arrowtown, which hosted multiple New Zealand Opens.

Michael Hill chairman Rob Fyfe praised Hill for his approach to life.

“To every endeavour he pursued, Michael brought a deep sense of purpose, an enduring curiosity, open-mindedness and creativity that challenged all of us to embrace ever more lofty goals and be unconstrained in our thinking.”

Hill also loved boats – he owned at least 11 and built at least six.

His latest luxury vessel, a 39m tri-deck “super” catamaran called The Beast, made headlines in 2023 when it played a role in rescuing a crew member from another vessel off the coast of Fiji.

In his final years, the Hill lived at The Hills where he continued to pursue his passions for music, sculpture, and philanthropy.

A private memorial celebrating his life will be held in Arrowtown.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, most of which she spent court reporting in Gisborne and on the East Coast.