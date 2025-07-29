Advertisement
Whangārei’s Sir Michael Hill, founder of global jewellery brand, dies at 86

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

Sir Michael Hill, jeweller. Photo / Brett Phibbs

One of Whangārei’s most famous sons – jewellery pioneer Sir Michael Hill, whose business prowess gained him global recognition – died on Tuesday, aged 86.

Hill, who stepped away from Michael Hill International earlier this year to undergo cancer treatment, died at his home in Arrowtown.

He is survived by

