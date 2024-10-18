Northland student nurses will join their counterparts across the country and take to the streets on Saturday calling on the Government to invest in their futures with paid training.

Students needed assistance while they studied but were being ignored and exploited by those in charge, NZNO spokesperson and former National Student Unit co-chair Shannyn Bristowe said.

They were given no additional financial help during clinical placements, which saw them working full time without pay for up to 12 weeks and often away from their hometowns, she said.

The student nurses will be protesting in Whangārei from 10am-12pm at Tarewa Park, Raumanga.

Lotto win

A Lotto player from Whangārei is more than $17,000 richer after winning Second Division on Wednesday.

The ticket, sold on MyLotto, was among 18 nationally that each won $17,635. The winning numbers were 5, 6, 11, 17, 18 and 40 with the bonus number 19 and Powerball number 4. Powerball will be worth $26 million in Saturday night’s draw.

Sir Michael Hill honoured

Sir Michael Hill received a Fideliter Fellowship Award on Monday at Whangārei Boys’ High School during a special assembly. The award recognises old boys who have been successful in business, the professions, the arts and more. In attendance was Hill’s wife, Christine, with friends. Hill also presented the inaugural Sir Michael Hill music scholarship to two students who will study music at a tertiary level.

Fat Camel celebrations

Whangārei’s Fat Camel cafe, known for its Israeli food and award-winning coffee, celebrates its 15th birthday this week. There will be celebrations today to recognise the occasion near its site on Quality St, including live performances from John Leigh Calder from 6pm-8pm and DJ Brad from 8pm-10pm.

Sunday jazz

The Jews Brothers is the next act to perform at the Northern Jazz Society’s Sunday Jazz sessions. The band will perform on Sunday, November 3, at Flames Hotel, Onerahi. Admission is $15 for Jazz Society members and $20 for non-members.