The founder and CEO of Michael Hill Jeweller is stepping down to undergo cancer treatment.
In a shareholder announcement today, Sir Michael Hill said he was taking a leave of absence from the company and Andrea Slingsby would be appointed as alternative director.
The 86-year-old opened his first store in Whangārei in 1979 at 40, after spending nearly two decades working in his uncle’s jewellery store.
The chain now has 291 stores in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.