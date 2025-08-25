Advertisement
Kogan swings to loss on A$46.3m write-down of its Kiwi acquisition, Mighty Ape, as upgrade grief lingers

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Mighty Ape managing director Robert McEwan talks to the Herald's Chris Keall about an error that saw users logged into each other's accounts. Video / Dean Purcell

ASX-listed online retailer Kogan has reported a full-year net loss of A$39.5 million ($43.7m) after writing down its acquisition of Mighty Ape by A$46.3m.

The Melbourne-based firm’s wider group achieved growth, but Mighty Ape suffered what the company called “severely impacted performance” following an October 2024 website upgrade gone wrong

