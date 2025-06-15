Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mighty Ape boss fronts over glitch that saw some users logged into other users’ accounts

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Mighty Ape managing director Robert McEwan talks to the Herald's Chris Keall about an error that saw users logged into each other's accounts. Video / Dean Purcell

Mighty Ape’s boss has publicly offered full details for the first time about a May 22 incident during which some registered users of the online retailer found themselves logged into other users’ accounts - and able to see a stranger’s name, address, partial credit card details, and the stranger’s order

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business