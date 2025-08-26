Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Mighty Ape boss fronts on ‘tough decisions’ after Kong-sized write-down, talks up new feature – Tech Insider

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Mighty Ape managing director Robert McEwan talks to the Herald's Chris Keall about an error that saw users logged into each other's accounts. Video / Dean Purcell

You have to give him credit for focusing on the positive and his can-do skills.

Yesterday, after the Herald ran the headline “Mighty Ape suffers King Kong-sized write-down after disastrous site upgrade”, Rob McEwan says he immediately thought of the Nintendo game Donkey Kong.

“I wondered whether to frame myself

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save