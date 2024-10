Soaring fruit and vegetable prices are gobbling up more money. Photo / 123RF

Soaring fruit and vegetable prices are gobbling up more money. Photo / 123RF

You haven’t been imagining your grocery bill getting bigger.

Although Stats NZ today said food prices last month were flat compared to October, many products became more expensive.

Fruit and vegetable prices fell 4.7 per cent but were up 0.9 per cent after seasonal adjustment.

Meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 1.2 per cent last month, according to data released today.