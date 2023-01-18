She added: “Many New Zealanders will be having to think twice before hosting their friends and family for a barbecue this summer, with the cost of meat increasing by 11 per cent in the past 12 months, and fruit and vegetable prices increasing 23 per cent.”
Supermarkets: It’s the weather - and a lot else
The Foodstuffs co-operatives said local cost pressures were affecting everyone growing, manufacturing and retailing food in New Zealand.
“Most are predicting that 2023 will be tougher for households, but we’ll be looking towards the second quarter of this year to see whether a clearer picture has emerged,” Foodstuffs NZ Managing Director Chris Quin said.
“It’s been a pretty tough summer so far for growing produce and it’s going to be a couple of weeks before the full impact of Cyclone Hale is known,” Quin added.
“We’ve had to import more fresh produce than in previous years because we couldn’t buy it here ... it just hasn’t been available locally.”
He said despite challenges, some bargains had been available over Christmas, including seasonal produce such as telegraph cucumbers, lettuce and broccoli.
“Overall, we’ve been hearing a lot about global commodity prices coming off their peak, while still at historical highs, and inflation pressures are easing in both the US and in the UK. The question is whether inflation has peaked or whether there’s still some way to go,” Quin said.
“International fuel prices and shipping costs are also moderating, but that relief is yet to be felt here since it takes longer for those changes to flow through to us in New Zealand.”
Foodstuffs said the tight labour market, increasing wages, weaker NZ dollar, increasing fertiliser costs for suppliers, and the upcoming end to fuel subsidies were also influencing prices.