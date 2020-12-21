NZ Rural Land Co plans to invest first in dairy farms. Photo / Supplied
New Zealand Rural Land Co (NZRLC) chairman Rob Campbell says the newly-formed property investor plans to raise more capital early next year after just managing to get its initial public offering (IPO) over the line.
NZRLC listed on the NZX today after its fundraising came in at the bottom endof $75 million to $150 million target range, helped along by a last-minute $750,000 injection from Allied Farmers.
The stock - which was to have debuted on last Friday - listed at $1.31, a small premium to its $1.25 issue price.
The IPO, lead managed by Jarden, garnered strong support from some institutional investors such as ANZ New Zealand Investments, which ended up with 9.9 per cent.